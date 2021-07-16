Man is charged for stealing a gator and abusing it in order to ‘teach it a lesson.’

An alligator was stolen and abused by a Florida man who was recently arrested. The man has been charged with five felonies in Florida, including animal cruelty, possession/injury of an alligator, and burglary, according to police.

A guy named William “Bubba” Hodge was discovered dragging an alligator down Highway A1A late Wednesday night, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Hodge was apprehended after cops saw him attempting to hurl the alligator onto the roof of a nearby building.

Hodge allegedly grabbed the alligator by the tail and slammed it twice against a building awning, according to the police report acquired by this website. Hodge allegedly flung the gator over his shoulder and onto the ground, then “slammed” it against the ground by its tail before stomping on it twice, according to police.

Hodge promptly surrendered and was taken into arrest when police approached him.

Hodge told police that he stole the alligator from Congo River Golf, a mini-golf course where guests may feed live gators. He allegedly jumped the barrier into the alligator enclosure, though it’s unclear how he got away with the alligator. When an officer questioned Hodge about why he decided to toss the alligator about, he simply replied, “To teach it a lesson.”

Hodge is charged with animal cruelty, possession and harm of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petty theft, and criminal mischief, and the alligator has subsequently been returned to the owner of Congo River Golf.

According to ClickOrlando, killing or harming an alligator is a third-degree crime in Florida. Capturing an alligator or its eggs without a state-issued trapping or agricultural license is also illegal.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, alligators were previously considered endangered, and many people believed they would go extinct (FWC). The Endangered Species Act of 1973, however, made it illegal to shoot alligators, allowing the species to “rebound.” Alligators were declared totally recovered in 1987; nonetheless, because of their resemblance to other threatened creatures, such as numerous kinds of crocodiles, they are still protected by law.

The alligator harvest program was formed as a result of this.