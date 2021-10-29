Man imprisoned in the Capitol riots requests a new trial date, claiming that the jury pool is “averse to Trump supporters.”

According to a recent motion filed by his defense, a Maine man charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol disturbance is requesting a change of venue because the jury pool in Washington, D.C. is “the most politically prejudiced jury in the country.”

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested and charged with ten counts of inflicting bodily injury on police enforcement by a federal grand jury in February. Fitzsimons was the first Maine resident to be accused in the January 6 attack, and he had pleaded not guilty.

Because the facts revolve on former President Donald Trump and his followers, the motion claims that the case should not be heard in the United States capital. It goes on to say that while there would be positive words about Trump, they will be "adverse to Democrat political goals." Fitzsimons contends that DC jurors are "barraged with political propoganda" by the media in his request to relocate the case outside DC, and accuses President Biden for describing the Jan 6 rioters "a group of thugs, insurrectionists, political fanatics, & racial supremacists." Following the January 6 event, "the D.C. jury pool, already politically hostile to Donald Trump supporters, has been bombarded with political propaganda from US politicians and media coverage of the same," according to the court statement.

The motion also chastised President Joe Biden for referring to Trump supporters who participated in the Capitol incident as “a collection of thugs, insurrectionists, political fanatics, and white supremacists.”

Many persons who attended the Stop the Steal Rally on January 6, regardless of whether they entered the U.S. Capitol, have been “‘canceled’ and sacked merely because of their affiliation with the incident,” according to Fitzsimons’ staff.

“The D.C. venire is tainted by the city’s political culture of ‘cancelling’ those linked to claims of ‘white supremacy,'” according to the motion.

The defendant requested that the trial be moved to Maine because the jury in his home state would be less “prejudiced” than the jury in Washington, D.C. Previous petitions for a change of venue from rioters have been granted.

More than 600 people have been charged with taking part in the violence on January 6 across 40 states.