Man Filmed Hurling Insults Outside Ramen Restaurant: ‘Take Your China Flu and Shove It’

As a Delray Beach restaurant owner attempted to close up shop Friday night, a trio of guys in South Florida were caught screaming anti-Asian slurs and mocking the “China flu.”

Louis Grayson, the owner of the Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach, Florida, about an hour north of Miami, captured cell phone video of three guys arriving after the restaurant closed and eating pizza slices on his property. The males are seen accusing Grayson of bringing COVID-19 to the United States and hurling anti-Asian racist epithets at him in the video. According to the Sun Sentinel newspaper, the ramen business owner’s family is from Thailand, and he described the occurrence as “heartbreaking” for his family on social media.

“Taiwanese C****” “Go f*** yourself, corona!” “Take your F*ing Chinese flu and shove it up your a”

Racist slurs and more were screamed at the proprietor of an Asian eatery in Delray Beach, Florida…

“Stuff your f*king China flu up your a!” As he videotaped the late Friday night exchange, one man in khakis and a white button-down dress shirt tells the business owner. “You ahole, you Taiwanese motherfker, chink motherfker, chink motherfker, chink motherfker, chink motherfker, chin What are you going to do now that I’m over here? “Go for it.”

The business owner told the trio of guys berating him, “Keep saying what you need to say sir, keep saying what you need to say.”

As the three continued to harass Grayson for asking them to leave, a second, slurring man in salmon shorts chimed in, “Look at him walk, sissy motherf**ker, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist, communist

Grayson said the three males walked up from a local pizza establishment, unstacked his chairs, and sat down to eat as he was closing up his eatery. A waitress ordered the visibly inebriated trio of men to leave before they began hurling comments about coronavirus at the restaurant owner.

“When he inquired where I was from, I replied, ‘I’m from here.’ ‘No, you’re from China,’ they said. Grayson informed the Sentinel, “You’re a chink.”

Grayson, 30, told the Sentinel that such rhetoric and verbal attacks have been more common after the.