Man Discovers Giant Centipede in Daughter’s Room: “I Almost Had to Set the Crib on Fire”

A Texas parent was shocked to find a gigantic centipede creeping around his daughter’s room last month. He videotaped the incident and posted it to his Twitter account, eliciting outrage from many people online.

Vick Glaze wrote in a now-viral tweet with over 2.6 million views, “I almost set the crib on fire yesterday.” “You wouldn’t believe what I found in my daughter’s [sic]room, dawg,” says the narrator.

The video attached to the tweet shows a big centipede crawling on a gray chair. In the background, his daughter can be heard saying, “oh my god, daddy.”

Glaze stated his wife walked into the room to get a change of clothes for their daughter in an interview with Fox 7 News. She, on the other hand, screamed for her husband as soon as she walked in.

“She enters the room and screams my name. I’m thinking she could use some assistance. Glaze told the channel, “I thought it was a cockroach because she’s frightened of roaches.” “I’ve seen centipedes and millipedes before, but they’re only around the size of your hand, maybe a little smaller, but that one was about the size of your forearm. This has no place in our house.”

Glaze eventually caught the centipede using some of his daughter’s toys and a Tupperware container, according to his tweet thread. He described the event as horrifying.

He wrote, “Shoutout to the MF who think I’m brave…. I ain’t.” “If only you knew what kind of fiend I am around the crib.”

Thanks to the MF for thinking I’m bold…. If you only knew what sort of fiend I seem like around the crib, you wouldn’t believe me. Now that you’ve informed me how powerful it is, I’m ready to use it. Dawg I don’t take a breath until I’ve checked the walls and corners.

— July 27, 2021 (@VickGlaze) Miami Vice II

The beast also bothered the commenters. Many joked that the entire home would have been blown to bits.

“WHOLE HOUSE GOTTA GO,” one exclaimed.

Another remarked, “I would have burned down my entire a** house.”

“I would have called the cops…” said another commentator.

A knowledgeable observer, on the other hand, identified the creature as a Texas redheaded centipede.

“That’s a Texas red head [sic]centipede; they’re deadly but their stings are’mild’ (much like a bee),” Twitter user Boston Knick wrote. “They consume lizards, toads, snakes, and other reptiles. This is a condensed version of the information.