Man accused of murdering two people in a movie theater says he stopped taking schizophrenia medication.

According to the Associated Press, a man who allegedly shot and murdered two people in a California movie theater recently stopped taking his schizophrenia medication after being diagnosed with the disease around eight months ago.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, claimed, “I ran out and didn’t have it refilled.”

The Riverside Press-Enterprise said that Jimenez said voices in his brain bothered him for eight months in an interview Wednesday at the Riverside County jail in Banning, where he is being kept. According to him, the voices threatened to harm his family and steal his belongings, including his car and television.

Jimenez stated, “The voices warned my friends and family were going to be slain.”

According to the Press-Enterprise, Jimenez will be arraigned in Riverside Superior Court on two charges of murder and two special-circumstance allegations on Thursday. Jimenez faces the death penalty as a result of the charges.

Jimenez did not explain how murdering individuals would help him save his family.

He also gave a detailed account of the shooting, but expressed regret to the victims’ families, adding, “I wish I hadn’t done it.”

While viewing a movie in a largely empty Corona, California theater on July 26, Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were shot in the head. After the last show of the night, a staffer discovered them.

Goodrich was pronounced dead on the spot. Barajas was transferred to a local hospital and put on life support, but he passed away last week.

On TikTok, Barajas, also known as itsanthonymichael, had about a million followers, with more on other sites.

The suspect acted alone, according to police, and there’s no evidence he knew the victims or that Barajas’ status as a TikTok influencer had a role in the crime.

According to the Orange County Register, Jimenez had gone to the movie theater with three pals, who told authorities they were worried and snuck out because they thought he had taken a pistol into the theater and was acting oddly. They didn’t issue any warnings.

Only Jimenez and the two victims remained.

The voices were so loud the night of the shooting, Jimenez said, that he couldn't concentrate on the violent film The Forever Purge.