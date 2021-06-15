Man accused of murdering his girlfriend allegedly tried to sell her car while she was still alive.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Tennessee for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and attempting to sell her automobile while her body was still in the back seat, according to police.

Pamela Paz, 44, of Smyrna, was discovered dead in a small parking lot off Pennington Bend Road near the Briley Parkway flyover north of Nashville on May 2. A medical examiner concluded that she died as a result of strangling.

Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, was apprehended as a suspect by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Paz’s lover at the time of her murder, according to police, was Johnson.

In a news release, the MNPD stated, “He was interviewed and provided an alibi, which was later revealed to be false.”

According to the police report, a witness later told detectives that the day before Paz’s body was discovered, Johnson “attempted to sell her Dodge Charger with the victim lifeless in the back seat.”

Johnson was arrested on May 6 and is currently being held in Wilson County on unrelated counts of failure to appear. He is anticipated to be extradited to Nashville to face allegations of criminal homicide.

Paz’s four children survived her.

This website has reached out to the police department for more information.

