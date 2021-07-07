Man Accused of Hate Crimes in NYC After Throwing Explosive Device That Burned 55-Year-Old Woman

A man was caught and charged with three hate crimes after he hurled an explosive device at a 55-year-old lady in New York City over two months ago.

The suspect was identified as Mohammed Othman, 24, by the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crimes unit on Twitter on Wednesday.

“UPDATE: Mohammed Othman, 24, of Staten Island, has been arrested and charged with three distinct anti-Semitic Hate Crime Assaults that occurred on Thursday, May 20th, in Manhattan, at 37 W. 47th St, 1604 Broadway, and 36th St and 9th Ave,” NYPD Hate Crimes tweeted.

Othman has been charged with gang assault 1 as a hate crime, assault 3 as a hate crime, and reckless endangerment 2 as a hate crime, according to an NYPD official.

The arrest on Wednesday comes after the NYPD called for the public’s help in identifying Othman more than a month ago.

On May 21, the New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit released a photo of the suspect wearing a face mask and clutching what appeared to be an explosive device in the back of a pickup truck.

According to the NYPD, Othman was observed in the back of a pickup vehicle near 37 West 47th Street on May 20 at around 6 p.m., displaying “an explosive device.”

Othman then proceeded to hurl the device, which “detonated, causing burns to a 55-year-old female victim,” according to an NYPD official. The explosive device was earlier identified as a firecracker by police.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) shortly after the event, where she was treated and released.

The victim was not recognized, and no further injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Authorities say they were investigating the incident as a hate crime before the arrest on Wednesday.

The event took place in May amid clashes between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters.