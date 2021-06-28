Make-a-Wish Flip Flops Don’t Require Vaccination for Terminally Ill Children

Over the last few decades, the Make-a-Wish Foundation has granted thousands of wishes to terminally sick children. However, the do-gooders club has come under fire in recent days for requiring children seeking a big desire to undergo a COVID immunization.

The foundation changed its mind on Sunday.

The nonprofit said in a statement late Sunday that it recognizes that many children requesting wishes are unable to be vaccinated due to their sickness, and that Make-a-Wish will no longer require those children to have a COVID-19 coronavirus immunization.

“We understand that many families’ children aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, and we also understand that some families choose not to obtain the vaccine,” the organization noted on its website. “We value everyone’s right to make their own decisions. Make-a-Wish will continue to grant wishes to all children who meet the criteria. To receive a wish from Make-a-Wish, no vaccination is required.

“Make-a-Wish is open to any kid who is battling a life-threatening condition. While this does not represent the majority of the children we help, we do occasionally help children whose medical provider has indicated that they would not survive their disease. In time-sensitive instances involving an end-of-life diagnosis, regardless of vaccination status, a specific protocol has been in place and will continue to be in force.”

Since the global pandemic began in early 2020, the foundation has granted over 6,500 wishes to children and families, according to the charity (vaccinations were not available until later that year).

The charity recently declared that it would not be able to grant wishes to youngsters who did not meet the vaccine requirements.

Last week, Make-a-Wish Foundation CEO Richard Davis said, “Now we’ve conferred with doctors and medical specialists throughout the National Medical Advisory Council.” “We’ve been keeping an eye on public health groups like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

Davis stated that the organization would continue to grant wishes to anyone who had completed their vaccines, whether it was one or two doses, including travel and overnight stays.