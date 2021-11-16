Makayla Noble Update: After two months in the hospital, the paralyzed cheerleader returns home.

Her family has revealed that a Texas cheerleader who was paralyzed in a bizarre gymnastics accident has returned home after a nearly two-month stay in the hospital.

Makayla Noble, 17, was taken to the hospital on September 20 after suffering a severe spinal injury while tumbling, a type of gymnastics that entails a sequence of acrobatic moves.

On Monday, the world-champion cheerleader was able to return to her home in Prosper, with her family characterizing her condition as “tired but pleased” on the Makayla’s Fight Facebook group. On her way home, Noble stopped at Chipotle, where she was able to order her own meal.

A family friend, Tiffany Smith, started a Go Fund Me page for Noble, which had raised over $196,000 as of Tuesday. The fundraiser, which was put up to support Noble’s family financially during her lengthy road to recovery, has received over 2,300 donations. The total exceeds the $175,000 objective set by the campaign.

Noble’s homecoming fell on Do It For Mak Day, when fans were encouraged to wear light purple “Mak’s Warrior’s” wristbands and post images on social media.

The cheerleader and her family were also supported by the First Annual Golf Classic, which was held in conjunction with the wristband sale.

Smith recounted the degree of the cheerleader’s injuries in an interview with The Washington Newsday at the time of the accident.

“Makayla has been told she will not be able to walk again medically. Although she is still in the early stages of her recovery, she now has no movement in her hands and is paralyzed from the chest down “Smith stated his opinion.

After weeks of rehabilitation, the cheerleader was able to sit up on her own, according to the Washington Newsday on November 1.

The Noble family shared a video on Makyala’s Fight on October 27 showing the cheerleader having her first meal since the injury. She added that she can feed herself by placing her palm on her meal and turning her hand back “like a claw machine,” even though she still has no feeling in her fingers. The 17-year-old earlier stated that the accident and subsequent healing period gave her a new outlook on life. “I think I like life more now,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.