Makayla Noble is ready to ‘Move Forward’ with her recovery as a Texas cheerleader.

Makayla Noble, a Texas high school cheerleader who was injured in a car accident in September, has indicated that her condition is improving and that she is ready to go on to the next step of her therapy.

Noble, 16, was hurt on September 20 while practising tumbling, an acrobatic type of gymnastics.

Her family has provided regular updates on her status as a result of the outpouring of sympathy for her cause.

Noble’s family sent a message via the Makayla’s Fight Facebook group on Sunday, October 10th, saying the cheerleader had “a terrific day” and that “the X-rays from her lungs came back and we are all clear to continue forward.”

“She was able to conduct some physical therapy while in her wheelchair for two hours today—the that’s longest so far!”

Thank you for all of your well-wishes for our next stages. We’ve made our decision and will be relocating Mak shortly.” The family had been waiting for the cheerleader’s condition to improve before relocating her from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, according to earlier reports.

Following the newest news, Facebook users reacted positively to the good news. “I really like this upgrade,” one person said. “Congratulations on staying awake for two hours.” “So thrilled this was a great day!” wrote another. Mak, keep moving forward!” Meanwhile, as of Monday morning, a GoFundMe page dedicated to Noble’s recovery had raised roughly $170,000 in donations.

“Thank you everyone for your tremendous support,” Tiffany Smith, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote in an update earlier on Monday. While we wish we had the time to react to each donation, we see you and feel the prayers and love you send our way.

“These donations will be a huge help to Mak in her struggle to get better.”

“As a coach, I’m motivated by your struggle,” one individual who donated to the cause said.

Noble’s father, Greg Noble, told Texas television station Fox 4 News KDFW over the weekend that his daughter’s management of her accident and injury thus far has been “amazing,” adding, “I am very proud of her.”

Doctors believe it is too early to say if the cheerleader will be able to walk again as a result of her injury, according to the outlet.

