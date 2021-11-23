Makayla Noble, a paralyzed cheerleader, brushes her teeth at home for the first time since the accident.

Makayla Noble, a Texas cheerleader who sustained a spinal cord injury during training in September, is continuing her recovery and, for the first time since returning home, cleaned her own teeth on Monday.

According to her family, Noble had a “good day” on Monday, and updates on her recuperation can be found on a Facebook page called Makayla’s Fight. The page had more than 52,000 subscribers as of Tuesday morning.

Noble was able to return home last week after spending many weeks in the hospital following an injury on September 20 that left her partially paralyzed. Noble was paralyzed from the chest down, according to family friend Tiffany Smith, who previously told The Washington Newsday about the disaster.

Despite her injuries, the 17-year-old has made great strides in her recovery.

Noble, in addition to brushing her teeth, was able to go grocery shopping on Monday, and she was able to handle some of it alone, according to her family’s latest report.

“She really is trying hard on being more independent!” her family wrote. Her dedication to the bands has paid off!” Noble also had a look at some Amazon goods that had been given to her. “It’s so much fun for her, and she just beams!” the family exclaimed.

Additional training sessions for the adolescent will commence on Tuesday: “As we begin Thanksgiving week, we just want to express our gratitude to all of our Mak’s Warriors!” According to the family.

Noble’s injuries occurred as she was practicing tumbling, a gymnastic technique. Athletes must flip, twist, roll, and jump in order to complete the task. According to cheering site Omnicheer, it is frequently used during cheerleading competitions or Olympic gymnastics events.

Noble gave her own update on the two-month anniversary of her accident on November 20th.

“It’s now been two months since my injury and I celebrated today by heading to the gym!” she wrote on the Makayla’s Fight Facebook page. I’m overjoyed to be back at home and to be able to resume doing the things that make me happy.” Noble has been able to see family members and get back into a routine in recent days, according to previous updates.

"Prayers for Mak's emotional and mental strength as she begins," the family said on Monday.