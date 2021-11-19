Major League Baseball claims that 90% of minor league players will have their housing needs met.

Following widespread criticism of minor league baseball players’ living conditions, Major League Baseball released specifics of a new regulation mandating teams to fulfill basic housing necessities for minor league players on Thursday.

Traditionally, clubs arrange hotel accommodations for travel games, but players were generally left to their own devices for in-season home games.

The new regulation requires MLB teams to provide furnished accommodation “placed at a fair, commutable distance from the ballpark,” with no more than two players in one bedroom and each player having their own bed, with the team covering basic utility bills, according to The Associated Press.

According to the commissioner’s office, the policy will give accommodation to around 90% of minor league players, excluding players on major league contracts on temporary minor league assignments and players with minor league contracts worth more than $100,000.

The lowest contract for athletes signing their first major league deal was $46,600 last season, while rookie-level players’ weekly wage rates increased in the 2021 season.

Starting in the 2021 season, MLB assumed control of all minor league operations from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, reducing the number of minor league affiliate teams from 162 to 120 for the season.

Minor league clubs are currently divided into four levels, with additional teams permitted at the team’s spring training facilities and abroad in the Dominican Republic.

The housing policy was first unveiled on October 17, and today is the first time the plan’s official contents have been made public.

“In the event that apartments, rental homes, or host families are not practicable,” MLB added, “clubs may choose to furnish hotel rooms that meet the established standards.”

Players have the option to refuse team-provided lodging.

When the minor leagues resumed in 2021 after a one-season hiatus caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, MLB hiked wages by 38 percent to 72 percent after successfully pushing Congress to exclude minor leaguers from federal minimum wage requirements. The weekly minimum for rookies increased from $290 to $400, for Class A players from $290 to $500, and for Double-A players from $350 to $600. This is a condensed version of the information.