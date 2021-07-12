Major city leaders will visit the White House to discuss gun reform and disaster relief.

President Joe Biden will meet with mayors and law enforcement officials on Monday to discuss measures to minimize gun violence.

Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and New York City mayoral candidate; Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.; and Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose, Calif.

Police chiefs from Chicago, Memphis, Tennessee, Wilmington, Delaware, and Newark, New Jersey will also be in attendance, as will Attorney General Merrick Garland.

At a press briefing just before Monday’s meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The president will discuss the work the federal government is doing to stem the flow of guns used in crimes, including the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for dealers who willfully sell guns illegally.”

The conversation, according to Psaki, would center on how communities may use funds from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed in March, to improve public safety. The bill included $350 billion in funding for state and municipal governments.

Psaki continued, “He’ll emphasize his commitment to ensuring their state and local law enforcement have the resources and support they need to hire more cops and engage in effective and accountable community policing.”

The gathering on Monday comes amid an uptick in shootings around the country.

As of July 12, more than 10,700 individuals had been slain this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, including those died in homicides and unintentional shootings.

Last year was the bloodiest year for gun violence in decades, with a total of 19,402 people killed by firearms.

State and local officials received a memo from administration officials on Monday asking them to use COVID-19 relief monies to improve public safety. The document also included ideas from other localities on how they planned to spend the funds.

Washington, D.C., for example, wants to deploy $59 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand the Metropolitan Police Department’s cadet program, strengthen youth safety measures, build interim safe housing for populations affected by gun violence, and more.

The email stated, “We recognize that the increase in violent crime over the last 18 months is a complex and multi-dimensional concern for communities across the country, and that it necessitates a comprehensive response.” “And. This is a condensed version of the information.