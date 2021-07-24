Maine GOP lawmaker who voted against vaccines and masks appears to have COVID, as does his wife.

COVID-19 has been contracted by State Rep. Chris A. Johansen, a Republican member of the Maine House of Representatives, and his wife, according to reports. In the past, Johansen has downplayed the severity of the current pandemic and sided with other Maine Republicans in breaking mask laws.

When called by the local Portland Press Herald, Johansen appeared to be cagey about his condition, indicating only that “he wasn’t feeling well” and disconnecting up before being asked for more information. However, Crash Barry, a journalist for the left-wing news site Mainer, posted a snippet of a phone call with a man who sounded like Johansen stating, “Listen up, I’ve got COVID and I’m really, really unwell and I simply don’t have time to talk to you today.”

This website attempted to contact Johansen’s office for confirmation and a remark, but has yet to receive a response.

Cindy Johansen, the GOP lawmaker’s wife, verified her COVID-19 diagnosis in a Facebook post. She claimed in the post that she passed out in her garage and that at one point her “legs felt like rubber.” Because of her asthma, she is deemed to be at a higher risk of COVID hospitalization.

According to the Press Herald, both Johansen and his wife have previously shared social media posts rejecting the current pandemic and insulting immunizations.

Johansen has also made a habit of breaking the Maine State House’s mask requirements, appearing without a mask in a January video shot with six other Republicans. In May, he was one of the GOP members who got into an altercation with police inside the Maine Capitol building over a failure to follow mask rules.

Maine, like the rest of the country, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials ascribe this, in large part, to the high frequency of unvaccinated people and the introduction of new strains, particularly the Delta variant, that are more infectious than the novel coronavirus.

Despite this, Maine has performed admirably in terms of vaccines when compared to other states. According to the Mayo Clinic, 68 percent of Maine residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 63 percent have received all of their vaccines. This is the third-highest figure in the United States, after only Vermont. This is a condensed version of the information.