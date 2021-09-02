Madison Cawthorn has gone from awful to alarming, according to a North Carolina newspaper.

Representative Madison Cawthorn made infamous “bloodshed” remarks earlier this week, prompting a leading North Carolina newspaper to call for Republicans to join Democrats in censing him.

Cawthorn said there will be “bloodshed” if elections in the United States continue to be “rigged,” bolstering former President Donald Trump’s false allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden during a Republican gathering in North Carolina on Sunday. Cawthorn said he wouldn’t want to “take up arms against a fellow American,” but that it might be required if Trump’s irrational election fears aren’t addressed.

The editorial board of The Charlotte Observer, which has the second-largest circulation of any newspaper in the Carolinas, slammed Cawthorn, who represents North Carolina, in a Wednesday opinion piece. The editorial board of the newspaper noted that the Republican congressman’s acts have “gone from bad to alarming.”

“Cawthorn has gone from dreadful to terrifying. They wrote, “It’s time to pay attention once more.”

“At a county GOP meeting in Western North Carolina on Sunday, Cawthorn repeated false accusations that the 2020 election was rigged, then warned that if such election fraud continued, there could be ‘bloodshed.’ Cawthorn is seen on video telling a small crowd in Macon County that “we all know it was a stolen election.” That appears to include North Carolina’s governor’s race, which Cawthorn said was won by Republican Dan Forrest, despite election records showing Gov. Roy Cooper winning by a 250,000-vote advantage, according to the story.

Republicans, like many Democrats, should be concerned about Cawthorn, according to the editorial board.

“His Republican colleagues around the country, especially those in North Carolina, should respond. They should join Democrats in criticizing Cawthorn and censuring him in the House of Representatives in a bipartisan effort. Republicans would certainly prefer not to target one of their own and risk the anger of their base, let alone the former president. Cawthorn, on the other hand, can no longer be dismissed as a bumbling Congressman from the North Carolina mountains. They wrote, “His rhetoric is hazardous not only to his party but also to his country.”

Many Democrats, as well as some Republicans, have harshly criticized Cawthorn for his inflammatory remarks.

“This is beyond ridiculous. Based on a complete fabrication. Representative Adam Kinzinger said, “This has to stop.” This is a condensed version of the information.