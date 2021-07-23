Madison Cawthorn Claims Jill Biden Is ‘Cruel’ to Joe Biden’s ‘Mentally Unstable’

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is “mentally unwell,” and that first lady Jill Biden should be chastised for treating her husband “cruelly.”

Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, spoke with Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo about his thoughts on President Trump’s mental health and Jill Biden’s treatment of her husband.

Biden, according to Salcedo, “has lost control of the pandemic,” citing unvaccinated people crossing the border. In terms of COVID, he asked Cawthorn if Republicans should “hold Biden accountable” for “putting America in reverse.”

Cawthorn remarked. “You know, I would love to see a congressional investigation of Joe Biden’s logic, but I don’t think he’ll be able to find his way to Congress.”

“I’m speaking from a neutral position here. “I believe we should indict Jill Biden – not in the criminal sense, but in the sense that we should call her out for being so harsh to her husband,” Cawthorn continued.

“The man is obviously mentally ill. He’s going through some kind of mental breakdown,” he explained.

Cawthorn added, “And they’re putting him up there to be assaulted by the greatest debater the country has to go up against him.” Cawthorn didn’t specify whose “debater” he was referring to.

“And right now, his mind simply cannot take it,” the Republican continued, before implying that Trump was not in reality in charge of the country.

“You know, as much as I’d like to question Joe Biden, I’d really like to question whoever is actually calling the shots right now,” Cawthorn added, “because I don’t think Congress or the American people truly know who is pulling the strings of Joe Biden behind the scenes.”

He isn’t the first Republican to raise concerns about Biden’s mental health. In June, 14 Republicans, led by former White House physician Ronny Jackson, signed a letter urging the president to take a cognitive test.

During a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, Jackson, who represents Texas’ 13th congressional district, renewed his request for Biden to take a cognitive test.

"I think he's illustrating that there's something happening on every single day," Jackson added. "You don't have to be a doctor to see this behavior and.