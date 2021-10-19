Madison Cawthorn: Because society “de-masculinizes” men, fathers should raise their sons to be “monsters.”

Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina recently stated that society is attempting to “de-masculinate” young males in a speech. He also advised mothers to “grow their sons to be monsters.” “Today’s culture is attempting to completely de-masculinate all of our young males,” Cawthorn stated, citing historically low testosterone levels in young men as an example.

“They’re trying to de-masculinate the young males in our country because they don’t want individuals who are going to speak up,” Cawthorn added after saying that there are “a lot of causes” for dropping testosterone levels.

“If you’re raising a young man, please raise him to be a monster,” he added, addressing the mothers present.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who complains that "our culture today is trying to completely demasculinate all the young males," makes an appeal to parents: "If you are raising a young man, please raise him to be a monster." Cawthorn is true in claiming that testosterone levels in young males are dropping.

According to Urology Times, testosterone levels in men aged 15 to 39 have declined by roughly 20% in the last 20 years. Obesity and hormone-altering “endocrine disruptors,” such as environmental pollutants, are the most likely causes, according to researchers.

Luke Ball, a Cawthorn representative, said in a statement to The Washington Newsday, “Congressman Cawthorn was pushing parents to raise their kids to be strong, godly men who are warriors for truth and morality in the context of his speech. Not wimps and sheep, but monsters and lions.” Cawthorn, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, spoke at the “Stop the Steal” event in Washington, D.C. on January 6, the day before the Capitol brawl. He alleged that illegal voter fraud caused Trump to lose the 2020 election at the event.

Cawthorn predicted “bloodshed” if “our elections continue to be manipulated” in late August. Commenters on social media chastised his remarks and demanded he be booted from Congress.

Ball clarified that his remarks were not intended to incite violence. Cawthorn was concerned that if "election security" requests were not met, others will "erroneously chose" violence, according to.