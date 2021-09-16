Madison Cawthorn, a Republican, is accused of bringing a weapon to a school board meeting.

Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been accused of bringing a knife to a school board meeting. Weapons are prohibited on “educational property,” according to state legislation.

Cawthorn was accused of carrying the knife to a Monday meeting of the Henderson County Board of Education by Democrat Jay Carey, who is running for Cawthorn’s congressional seat. Cawthorn spoke out against the board’s decision to keep the district-wide mask rule in place. The board decided 6-to-1 to keep the mandate in place.

Following the encounter, Carey sent out a tweet with photos of Cawthorn in his wheelchair. According to Carey, the photos showed the handle of a knife protruding from behind Cawthorn’s wheelchair.

In his tweet, Carey added, “@RepCawthorn must have feared for his life, seeing as he took a knife to the meeting.”

Tonight, I spoke at the Henderson County School Board meeting in support of school mask mandates. Meanwhile, @RepCawthorn, who brought a knife to the meeting, must have been afraid for his life. pic.twitter.com/bhTXYXu6uX #TogetherWeCan

September 14, 2021 — JayCareyforCongress (@jrcareyncdist11)

Carey told the Asheville Citizen-Times, “I’m 100 percent confident it was a knife.” “I served in the military for 20 years. My bread and butter is attention to detail, and it is what has kept me alive.”

The handle in Carey’s photo resembles that of Microtech Knives’ “SBD” knife, according to the publication. Fletcher, North Carolina-based Microtech is a weapons manufacturer.

North Carolina General Statute 14-269 makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to bring a knife onto “educational property.”

The misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of 120 days in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

According to the aforementioned publication, Carey was less concerned about the legislation and more concerned that someone may have seized the easily accessible weapon.

The president of FireMadison.com, a super political action committee (Super PAC), said his group addressed letters to the sheriffs of Henderson and Polk counties. In both counties, Cawthorn attended school board meetings. Wheeler urged the sheriffs in both counties to look into the situation.

“It should not be acceptable for a member of Congress to break North Carolina laws,” Wheeler added.

Cawthorn has been accused of illegally bringing guns inside a restricted place on several occasions.

