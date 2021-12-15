‘Made My Day,’ says a customer who brings a 7-Eleven worker dinner during a 16-hour shift.

The touching moment a customer bought a 7-Eleven cashier a whole supper after a long 16-hour shift has gone viral.

The wholesome film, which was posted two days ago, has received over 3.5 million views, demonstrating how the internet can be done well.

Demi Lee, a TikTok user, promised the hardworking employee a plate of food after her first visit to the gas station store in Las Vegas, but he didn’t believe her when she said she would.

“I needed lighter fluid, so I went to the gas station. Before he left work, I promised the clerk that I would bring him a plate. He mistook me for a liar “In the video, the text-to-voice generator says.

Demi Lee started with the meal, which included a delectable spread of mac & cheese, beans, and ribs. She drove up to the 7-Eleven, despite the fact that it was pitch black outside.

When the cashier saw her enter the store, he said, “Oh my God.” She assured him, “I told you I was coming back.”

“I need you to look at it because it’s hot,” Lee told the worker, explaining that her mother wanted to witness his reaction. The worker’s response was warm and friendly, and he was clearly happy as he opened the food care box.

He exclaimed, “Oh damn, that looks as good as s**t.” Behind the cashier, the worker tried one of the ribs on video, believing that was the only food available. “Now go check at the other plate,” Lee said.

He made a praying hands gesture towards Lee after witnessing all the food. He said, "You're the finest."

As he began to take the plates into the rear of the business, he promised, “I’m eating it right now.” The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Lee returned to the 7-Eleven store in a follow-up video posted on her account and notified him that the video had gone viral. It had surpassed one million views at this point.

In the video, the worker complimented Lee's meal and informed her that he had worked a 16-hour shift.