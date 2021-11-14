‘Lyin’ Brian Williams’ is mocked by Donald Trump. ‘Won’t be Missed,’ says MSNBC’s departure.

Following word that he is leaving MSNBC, Donald Trump attacked outgoing anchor Brian Williams once again for falsely saying he was on a helicopter shot down in Iraq in 2003.

Trump said Williams “won’t be missed” in a statement posted four days after the Los Angeles Times first reported that he would not sign a new deal with NBC and would retire after 28 years.

"Looks like Lyin' Brian Williams is leaving ratings-challenged MSNBC to look for new work," Trump said. "Never had the credibility to do what he is doing after he was caught lying about