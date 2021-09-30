Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina has offered to deport anybody who oppose the United States as a “Christian Nation.”

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a Republican, has offered to buy a “plane, rail, or automobile ticket” for anyone who disagrees with the United States being a “Christian Nation.”

Robinson made his remarks at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference” last weekend. The coalition is a political party led by right-wing evangelicals.

Robinson mentioned receiving backlash for having “too much religious passion” during his address. He claims that his adversaries frequently claim that the United States “is no longer a Christian nation.”

“As for not being a Christian country. “It is,” Robinson confirmed. “If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or car ticket and get you out of here as soon as possible.” You can travel to a country that isn’t Christian.”

“This will always be a Christian nation as long as there are a remnant of His people in this location who continue to pray to Him and for His wisdom,” Robinson added, alluding to the Christian god. It was founded by Him.”

During his lecture, Robinson said that the foundational documents of the United States reference a Christian god since they mention a “creator.” None of the writings, however, specifically reference Christianity.

According to the Pew Research Center, the United States is 70.6 percent Christian, 5.9 percent non-Christian adherents, and 22.8 percent unaffiliated.

Right Wing Watch said that later in his lecture, Robinson suggested that one way to prevent school shootings is for public schools to preach that Jesus is the only way to salvation.

He said that prayer, Bibles, and any mention of God or Jesus Christ are forbidden in schools. After a shooting on campus, such colleges will commonly allow prayer vigils to take place on their premises, he said.

“You know, that seemed to me to be fairly simple,” Robinson added. “Sir, if you held that prayer vigil before the shooting, if you had let God into that building before the shooting, if you had informed those students, ‘Jesus Christ is the way and the light, and only through him can you obtain salvation,’ there would have been no need for that shooting. This is a condensed version of the information.