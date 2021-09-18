Low-light indoor, tropical, and hanging plants.

Indoor tropical and hanging plants are a terrific way to liven up a home, especially as the days get darker, colder, and shorter in the winter. However, because of the change in weather, several of our favorite summer plants may suffer throughout the winter months.

As winter approaches, it’s important to remember that plants require light to survive.

However, some plants can survive and grow in low light, or even artificial light, which is good news for houseplant fans.

“Light enables plants to photosynthesize, which provides the sugars they need to develop and thrive,” said Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape’s Gardening Expert. It’s no exaggeration to say that light is a plant’s lifeblood – they literally can’t exist without it, no matter what their optimum environmental conditions are.

“To be clear, plants require some form of light in order to develop, whether natural or artificial.”

Patch Plant Doctor Richard Cheshire explained to This website how photosynthesis aids the development of chlorophyll, which gives plants their green hue. “A room without windows just won’t do,” they say, because chlorophyll allows them to “create energy and keep a better grasp of vivid foliage.”

Having said that, some plants, such as indoor, tropical, and hanging plant kinds, can survive less light or artificial light.

Our specialists provided advice on how to choose low-light-demanding plants, the best houseplants to buy, and how to care for them on this page.

How to Look After Your Plants During the Winter

When buying low-light plants, keep in mind that all plants require light, so it will still need to be placed in as bright a space as possible, especially if you want it to blossom.

“Make sure you check how much light your plant need before choosing a new location for it,” Cheshire said.

“If tropical plants are placed in the right location, they can flower; however, this is less likely because plants actively grow and pollinate in the spring and summer. Make sure to monitor where the light enters your home at different periods of the year and relocate the plant accordingly. This is a condensed version of the information.