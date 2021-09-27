Low-income countries will receive 1 billion COVID vaccine doses by the end of the year, according to Pfizer’s CEO.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated on Sunday that one billion doses of the vaccine will be delivered to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year, assuring the American public that donations to countries with lower vaccine rates will not affect domestic efforts to administer booster shots.

According to Bourla, 500 million of the two billion vaccine doses developed by Pfizer have already been given to nations with lower vaccination rates.

“We will generate an extra billion doses in the remaining months of the year, for a total of three. And one billion doses will have been distributed to low- and middle-income countries. That will not alter, regardless of whether boosters approve or not,” he stated on ABC’s This Week.

Bourla’s comments come after the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director-general asked wealthier countries with large stocks of the vaccine to put a “moratorium” on boosters until 2022 and donate any remaining doses to help poorer countries catch up with vaccine intake.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month, “I will not remain silent when firms and nations that control the global supply of vaccines believe the world’s poor should be content with leftovers.” “Low-income countries have been robbed of the instruments to safeguard their people because manufacturers have prioritized or been legally obligated to complete bilateral arrangements with wealthier countries prepared to pay top dollar.”

Bourla claims that the United States produces enough vaccines to provide immunizations to those who have never had them, as well as contributions and booster injections elsewhere.

He said, “I don’t think it’s proper to attempt to settle it with a ‘or’ when you can resolve it with a ‘and.'”

President Joe Biden urged elderly persons, people with pre-existing medical issues, and front-line workers in the United States who received the Pfizer vaccine in the first quarter of this year to get a booster dose.

“The booster shot is free and easy to get,” he explained. “We took a vital step in safeguarding the vaccinated this week, as planned, by administering booster doses, which our top government doctors believe provide the best level of protection available to date.”

