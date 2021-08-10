Louisiana sets a new record for COVID hospitalizations, with 91 percent of patients not having received the vaccine.

Louisiana hit a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, according to new figures released by the state’s department of health, with 2,720 patients being treated for the virus.

Louisiana has established a new high for hospitalization rates for the sixth day in a row. According to the Department of Health, there have been 299 new hospitalizations since Friday, with 318 people on ventilators.

91 percent of individuals admitted to the hospital have not been adequately immunized.

For weeks, Louisiana has been hit hard by an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, mostly driven by the highly infectious Delta strain. The state has reported 16,541 new cases since Friday, with 3,106 of those affecting kids. Fifty more deaths were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 11,260 since the outbreak began.

Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, said Monday that the number of new cases is “shockingly high.”

I don’t know what to say, but as @LouisianaGov said last week, “Do you give a damn?”

To combat the spread of the illness, Edwards imposed a mask regulation for all indoor spaces, including K-12 schools, on Monday.

“Our capacity to provide life-saving care to COVID and non-COVID patients is substantially jeopardized right now as a result,” Edwards said in an interview with This website on Friday. “I wish I could say we’re getting close to the top or bottom, but that’s not the case right now. This Delta variety has turned out to be a game-changer.”

Due to the escalating case numbers, several state events, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival scheduled for this fall, have been canceled. On Friday, Edwards told this magazine that he is now unavailable.