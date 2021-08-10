Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has asked residents to join him in a fast to honor health-care workers.

Governor John Bel Edwards, a devout Catholic, has encouraged Louisiana residents to join him on a three-day lunch fast in honor of the state’s health-care workers and individuals infected with COVID-19.

“I will be praying that our sick will be able to fight this illness, that the medical professionals caring for them will be strong and safe, that our children, teachers, and school support staff will be able to start the school year safely, and that our people will do everything they can to help us slow the spread of this terrible virus,” the governor said in a statement.

Louisiana had the highest per capita rate of new COVID-19 infections in the US, with 693 new cases per 100,000 persons, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana have reached a new peak, with the state health agency reporting 2,720 hospitalizations on Monday.

That’s 299 more hospitalizations than the statistics from Friday.

According to a report released Monday by the state health department, 16,541 new cases have been confirmed since Friday, with 50 more deaths. Since Friday, 3,106 youngsters under the age of 18 have been infected, according to a representative for the governor’s office.

The spread is being blamed on the extremely contagious Delta strain of COVID-19.

The annual Red Dress Run charity benefit in New Orleans has been canceled due to an increase in case numbers.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, about 45 percent of citizens have had their first vaccine shot, and nearly 38 percent have received all of their vaccines.

This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will not be held.

The festival is usually held in the spring, but after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was rescheduled for October 8-10 and October 15-17.

However, organizers said on Sunday that the festival will not take place as scheduled, citing the “current exponential growth” of new cases in the city and vicinity.

The dates for next year are April 29 to May 8.

Jazz Fest honors New Orleans' and Louisiana's native music and culture. Almost every genre of music is represented in the music.