Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler is facing calls to resign over allegations of school assault.

Several parents have asked that the superintendent of the Loudoun County school board quit following allegations that the school district covered up two alleged sexual assaults on school premises.

Parents aired their anger during a school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, on Tuesday, after two different instances allegedly occurred at Broad Run High School and Stone Bridge High School.

Scott Smith, a father who was arrested at a previous Loudoun County School Board meeting on June 22 after a debate over a draft policy on transgender and nonbinary students’ rights became heated, claimed that his daughter was sexually assaulted on May 28 at Stone Bridge High School by a student wearing a skirt, according to an interview with The Daily Wire.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler rejected any concerns about attacks on school grounds allegedly committed by transgender students during the June 22 meeting in which Smith was arrested after being dragged out.

“As far as I’m aware, we haven’t had any reports of attacks in our restrooms,” he stated.

“I believe it’s critical to maintain our perspective on this; we’ve heard it from our public speakers numerous times tonight, but the predator transgender student or individual simply does not exist.”

Smith said he was enraged by the statements because his daughter had been allegedly assaulted just weeks before.

In October, five months later, another claimed sexual assault by the same teen occurred at Broad Run High School.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Newsday that it couldn’t confirm if it was the same person because juvenile reports aren’t public, and suspects’ criminal histories aren’t either.

Several parents raised their concerns about the alleged assaults at Tuesday’s meeting, pushing on Superintendent Scott Ziegler to resign.

“How can you expect parents across this county to drop off their children and entrust you guys to keep them safe when you’ve demonstrated on multiple occasions that you’re not up to the job?” Monica Sadeghi, via 7News On Your Side, asked.

"The barriers came crumbling down on predator priests as the Catholic Church passed them from parish to parish." Finally, they were found responsible for the abuse. When is Dr. Ziegler going to be here?