Los Angeles’ Top Ten Most Expensive Homes for Sale

Purchasing a home is an investment—and one that is becoming increasingly costly. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home value in the United States was $363,300 in July 2021. The market became more competitive, and homeownership became out of reach for many Americans—except for those willing to pay top dollar for the most costly properties available.

Homes with high purchase prices come with a plethora of attractive features. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, big yards, and enough space for everything are all luxuries that most people desire. These luxuries—and the massive square footage and yards that housed them—became more coveted than ever as people spent more time in their homes than ever before.

According to Redfin data, the hunger for properties selling in the high six-figure bracket got insatiable in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue throughout 2021. The number of such high-end residences on the market has surged.

In the first quarter of 2021, housing prices increased by 41.6 percent year over year, much above the smaller growth for more moderately priced residences.

Stacker studied data from realtor.com to produce a list of the most expensive properties for sale in the metro to understand more about home values in Los Angeles. The homes are ordered according to their price, with ties being broken by price per square foot.

The following are the most expensive properties for sale in Los Angeles:

#10, 1251 Tower Grove Dr, Beverly Hills ($58,000,000) – 9 bedrooms, 12 baths, 14,500 square feet, $4,000 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9, Beverly Hills, 1201 Tower Grove Dr ($59,500,000) – $5,619 per square foot; 5 bedrooms; 8 baths; 16,439 square feet (view listing on realtor.com)

271 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles ($64,950,000) is ranked #8. – 31450 square feet; 8 bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; $2,065 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

133 S Mapleton Dr, Los Angeles ($65,000,000) is the number seven property. – 30,000 square feet; 9 bedrooms; 14 bathrooms; $2,166 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. Los Angeles, 2188 Mandeville Canyon Rd ($70,000,000) – 19,000 square feet; 6 bedrooms; 12 bathrooms; $3,684 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5 ($78,000,000) 10697 Somma Way, Los Angeles – 41,000 square feet; 8 bedrooms; 21 baths; $1,902 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles ($85,000,000) – This is a condensed version of the information.