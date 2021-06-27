Lori Lightfoot is facing a credibility crisis in Chicago.

Lori Lightfoot became Chicago’s first Black female mayor in an improbable and historic landslide victory after conducting an excellent campaign focused on police accountability and reform.

Lightfoot has been chastised by local activists for failing to bring meaningful change to the city’s beleaguered police department, which has a long history of racist and violent policing in Black and brown communities, in several roles she held overseeing police in the years leading up to her election as mayor in May 2019.

“They’ve been saying for years that Chicago isn’t ready for reform. “Get ready… because reform is coming,” she said in her first address to Chicagoans.

However, detractors argue that two years into her administration, with Chicago prepared for a tumultuous summer as crime levels rise, Lightfoot has not only failed to keep her campaign pledges, but is also facing a credibility crisis that she may not be able to overcome.

The Chicago Police Department and Lightfoot’s office did not reply to requests for comment from this website.

“There is a complete lack of willpower”

A year ago, the killing of a Black man by a Minneapolis police officer sparked nationwide protests and rekindled calls for police reform. However, the 2014 fatal shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald in Chicago “had its George Floyd moment,” according to Jamie Kalven, a journalist and the head of the nonprofit Invisible Institute.

“Police reform became the top priority in our public life, and Lightfoot took up that banner, and it was the foundation of her campaign.”

Lightfoot formerly served as president of the Chicago Police Board and oversaw the Police Accountability Task Force established in the aftermath of the McDonald’s killing, which spurred a federal civil rights investigation into the Chicago Police Department. She had never run for office before commencing her campaign for mayor of the city.

“I believe it is fair to say that she came into power with a clear mandate to make significant changes… and she has kept nearly none of her promises,” Kalven added. “What’s more distressing is that she’s squandered the power she was given when she took office and now, I believe, has a credibility crisis.”

Lightfoot’s actions since becoming mayor “certainly don’t match the rhetoric of her candidacy,” Tracy Siska, the executive director. This is a brief summary.