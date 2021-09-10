Lora Reinbold, an anti-mask lawmaker, claims she won’t be able to go to the Senate because of the airline ban.

A Republican Alaska lawmaker claims that her airline ban for refusing to wear a mask will prevent her from carrying out her political obligations, and has asked to be excused from Senate floor proceedings.

Senator Lora Reinbold, a Republican from Eagle River, said her Alaska Airlines restriction made it impossible for her to fly into Juneau to fulfill her legislative responsibilities.

Reinbold was barred from the airline in April after she refused to observe the company’s COVID-19 mask-wearing standards, which cited federal law as mandating all passengers “to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times throughout flying.”

She requested an exemption from voting in the Capitol from Saturday, September 11 through January 15, three days before the next normal session, on Thursday.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, she needed the exception because “there is no airline that flies into Juneau other than Alaska Airlines that I’m aware of.”

According to the publication, she stated, “I believe what Alaska Airlines has done by my political ban, restricting my travel from the state capital as a senator, is unconstitutional.”

The only other major airline that flies into Juneau is Delta Airlines, but the service is seasonal and ends in September, according to the outlet.

She added the political prohibition is still in force as long as “Biden’s illegitimate mask mandate” is in place. She is currently in the capital after travelling from Anchorage through Seattle.

Sen. Lora Reinbold of Eagle River, a Republican, has asked to be excused from voting in the state legislature because she is unable to visit Juneau. Reinbold was kicked from Alaska Airlines earlier this year for breaking the airline’s mask policy. https://t.co/GKlqnO9GIv

September 10, 2021 — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes)

According to Alaska Public Media, lawmakers normally only request to be excused from floor sessions if they have another commitment that prevents them from attending.

Her unwillingness to wear a mask or get tested for COVID-19, according to the site, resulted in her being barred from most areas of the Capitol during the normal session.

Reinbold has previously described her dramatic treks to Juneau for votes, which included driving via Canada and using the Alaska Marine Highway System. This is a condensed version of the information.