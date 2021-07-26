Longtime Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to acting as a foreign agent.

Thomas Barrack, a longtime Trump adviser, pleaded not guilty to accusations of operating as an agent of the United Arab Emirates on Monday (UAE).

A week after his arrest, Barrack appeared in court. He is accused of, among other things, telling UAE officials what to push during media interviews and who to pitch for posts in Trump’s cabinet.

Barrack, 74, is also accused of providing UAE officials a draft of a speech he planned to give on energy policy in 2016 and asking for feedback. He also allegedly requested that officials sign off on an opinion piece he was about to publish. He faces decades in prison if convicted of all seven charges.

“They didn’t like dictatorships as a word…if you can call some countries or regimes dictatorships. They don’t want to be associated with dictatorships. According to court filings, the officials emailed back, “which is accurate.”

Prosecutors pointed out that the final version of the op-ed referred to dictatorships as regimes rather than dictatorships.

On another occasion, Barrack allegedly asked UAE officials if there was anything they wanted him to say about in a media interview and was provided talking points. Following Trump’s inauguration, Barrack committed to lobby for the selection of persons to the government who would benefit the UAE’s foreign policy goals.

“The alleged conduct in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those US leaders, including the previous President. “Through this indictment, we are putting everyone on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition on disguised foreign influence, regardless of their wealth or perceived political power,” acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Barrack “knowingly made substantial false statements” to the FBI in 2019 in addition to failing to register as a foreign agent.

For decades, Barrack and Trump have been friends, and he was an early booster of the former president’s desire to run for office. He’s credited with persuading Trump to appoint Paul Manafort, a prominent Republican lobbyist, as his campaign chairman. In 2018, Manafort was convicted of eight felonies and sentenced to two years in prison before winning a pardon from President Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.