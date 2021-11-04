‘Lonely and Scared’ is the sentiment expressed in a viral video of a dog in plane cargo.

Flyers may get a glimpse of how dogs travel in the luggage hold thanks to an airline ramp agent.

@djsugue, a TikTok user, frequently uses the platform to show users how he puts cases onto planes and the behind-the-scenes of his business. And when a user inquired about the location of the dog cages, he complied.

“Could you please show us where you keep dog cages…please…I am planning to bring my dog with me but I am extremely afraid,” the individual inquired.

DJ filmed from the interior of the plane’s belly, with a yapping dog as a background noise, and showed a dog in its cage strapped down in the plane’s compartment.

The dog is safely secured in the luggage belly, but is segregated from the cases in various ways. DJ definitely stated in the video, “All tied down.”

"All tied down." A subsequent video showed two little dogs sharing a carrier, with DJ advising owners to fill it with blankets. "Make sure you put blankets over their cages so they can stay warm if you ever fly with your dog again," he wrote.

Another video showed a little dog chewing at the wire of its container as it attempted to escape. DJ captioned the video, “Little boy was attempting to get out of his cage this morning.”

Following films showed a variety of dog sizes and kinds in cages after being placed into the plane’s baggage hold, some with water bottles attached to the cage and others without.

Some airlines allow passengers to bring their dogs on board as long as they can fit in an airline-approved pet carrier under the seat. In order to fly, airlines frequently demand the pet to be able to stand and turn in the carrier.

Yeah, I'm not going to let my dog fly like that.