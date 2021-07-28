Lollapalooza Returning to Chicago, but proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to attend.

This year’s Lollapalooza music event will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park, but participants will need to produce proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get entry.

The festival begins on Thursday and runs for four days, with a daily attendance estimate of 100,000 people. All guests must present their vaccination cards or a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours, which means unvaccinated attendees with four-day passes will be tested twice. According to the Associated Press, everyone who has not been vaccinated will be obliged to wear a mask.

As the Delta variety continues to cause an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, public health experts and others have expressed worry about the scale of the gathering.

Due to the coronavirus, the festival was canceled last year and will now be Chicago’s largest gathering since the pandemic began. Despite the fact that the event will be conducted outside, there are fears that it may become a super-spreader event.

According to CNBC, a music festival in the Netherlands attended by 20,000 people over two days earlier this month with identical protections to Lollapalooza resulted in roughly 1,000 instances of COVID-19.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Despite a recent spike in cases caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said this week that she is confident that Lollapalooza will go on as planned because of the precautions organizers are taking, claiming that they have gone “above and beyond.”

Aside from the admission criteria, organizers have considered air ventilation for any indoor locations, ensured that backstage employees are vaccinated, will provide masks, and will test ticket takers.

“Without COVID protocols in place, I wouldn’t feel comfortable pushing forward with Lollapalooza,” Arwady said. “I’m not sure I’d feel at ease if it were an indoor event, either. And I honestly don’t believe I’d be at ease if we were in Louisiana right now, where the cases are looking the way they are.”

In reality, while the number of new cases has increased in recent days — 176 per day vs 104 per day a week ago – the city has not seen anything like this. This is a condensed version of the information.