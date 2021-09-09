Logan Dorn was fired from his job after confronting bikini-clad women in a video.

A man was sacked from his job after confronting a group of bikini-clad girls at the beach and compared their bathing suits to “pornography.”

Logan Dorn’s video of him approaching the nine women on a beach in Fort Collins, Colorado, went viral earlier this week.

Mia, one of the females, recorded Dorn asking the group to “consider young eyes, they don’t need to see pornography,” in reference to their clothes. “If men of God don’t step up, our society will go down the drain because there is no morality,” he continues.

The original video, which was shared on the 18-year-TikTok old’s account @ggarbagefairy, has nearly 2.5 million views and can be viewed here. A follow-up video was seen over a million times.

Dorn gave his version of events after the video went viral, but he said he wasn’t “going to apologize.”

As a result, it appears that his employer, Mighty Hand Construction in Fort Collins, has fired him. “Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan’s behavior in the videos,” the message added.

On Thursday, the company’s Facebook group posted an update, stating that it had launched an investigation after harassment complaints appeared.

“Today, information was brought to our notice that one of our workers, Logan Dorn, was accused of harassing a group of people over the weekend in Northern Colorado,” the full statement reads. This morning, we launched an investigation that resulted in Mr. Dorn’s instant dismissal.

“Mighty Hand Construction does not support Logan’s behaviors in the videos, and his actions do not reflect our company’s beliefs. Mighty Hand aspires to be a place of work where everyone is treated with the highest respect and acceptance, and any acts taken by our employees that violate those values will not be tolerated.”

While not referencing the apparent loss of his job, Dorn has shared another two clips to his TikTok page, @loganvandorn, following his initial one addressing Mia’s video, which can be seen here.

“There are a lot of charges and accusations coming out about me, that I’m just going to speak truth over,” he says in a video uploaded on Wednesday that has been viewed 150,000 times. This is a condensed version of the information.