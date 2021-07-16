Lockdowns may help to slow the spread of Delta Variant Disease, but health experts say it’s a difficult option.

New COVID-19 instances raise concerns about future lockdowns, and while the strategy may save lives, health experts are skeptical that people will follow the rules now that the country is reopened and everyone has been vaccinated.

States are experiencing an increase in cases and hospitalizations as the Delta form, a considerably more transmissible version of the virus, sweeps throughout communities. While the majority of the rises occur in places with poor vaccination rates, Los Angeles County, where about 70% of individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, has re-enacted its mask mandate in response to an alarming number of new cases.

Returning to the days of limited socialization and in-person interactions may be an efficient method to halt the Delta variant’s progress. But, according to William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious illnesses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, if officials shut down, it will be “mostly ignored.”

“All of our travel and going to restaurants demonstrates that Americans are interested in opening up,” he remarked. “Lockdowns will not be well received by the general public in the United States.”

COVID-19 has been vaccinated against by an estimated 160 million Americans, and the virus’s protection has provided individuals a sense of security. According to a June Axios/Ipsos poll, the number of Americans who are socially isolated has dropped below 50% for the first time since the pandemic began.

Americans who have been vaccinated are also more likely to remove their masks than those who have not, and the number of people visiting friends and going out to dine continues to climb.

Those who perceived the initial wave of lockdowns as an infringement on their personal freedoms were outraged, and several business owners fought back against restrictions they saw as arbitrary decisions made by government authorities. In November, Americans were already wary of the prospect of more limitations, with a Gallup survey finding that less than half of those polled would “very likely” stay at home if public health professionals suggested it, a drop of around 17 points since April 2020.

No one had received the vaccination when the Gallup poll was performed, but now that about 70% of Americans have been immunized, Daniel Havlichek, This is a condensed version of the information.