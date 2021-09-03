Local leaders say it’s time to “accept reality” after the squad wants to shut down an oil pipeline.

This weekend, members of “The Squad” are protesting Line 3 of the crude oil pipeline near Minneapolis.

On Friday, Representatives Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Alyanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib held a press conference to call on President Joe Biden to take government action and “follow through” on his vow to battle climate change.

“It should be a no-brainer to reject the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel,” Omar remarked. “Make no mistake: they want to put corporate profit ahead of Indigenous women’s lives and our planet’s future.”

Tlaib stated, “Today I’m here to help shut it down.”

Local leaders and labor representatives, meanwhile, argue that the progressive delegation has arrived too late, as the pipeline is virtually complete.

“We’re almost finished with this. “I don’t believe for one minute that there will be an influence on any of our workforce,” Dan Olson, the business manager of the Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA!) Local 1091, told This website.

At a news conference ahead of the lawmakers’ visit, Jason George, the business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49, said, “We have a small group of people that can’t accept reality.”

Since Enbridge, the Canadian firm behind the project, began building in December 2020, there has been controversy surrounding it. Line 3 is designed to replace the 52-year-old pipeline that transports crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to the Midwest of the United States.

The replacement, according to Enbridge, is a required safety enhancement owing to years of corrosion. The line has deteriorated to the point where it can only operate at 51% capacity.

Pipeline opponents claim that the project violates treaties with indigenous peoples and nations in its path. They also claim that it will exacerbate global warming and increase the risk of oil leaks into critical rivers.

Thousands of people gathered last week at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul to oppose the pipeline, according to the Star Tribune.

The Squad took direct aim at Enbridge on Friday, claiming the business had "one of the worst safety records" in the industry, having been involved in over 800 leaks in the last two decades, including one in Michigan's Kalamazoo River.