Lloyd Austin, according to Matt Gaetz, “may be the worst person” ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.

Gaetz made the comments during a speech in Iowa this week, criticizing Austin’s foreign policy actions in Afghanistan and Syria.

President Joe Biden appointed Austin, a former four-star general from the United States Army, in January. He is the first African-American defense secretary in American history.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin might be the worst person ever to serve in a presidential Cabinet in America’s history,” Gaetz told an Iowa gathering on Thursday.

“I can’t fathom someone failing up more than he has,” the Republican lawmaker said.

Gaetz then went on to criticize Austin’s military service in Syria and Afghanistan. Austin was the commander of CENTCOM, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia, from March 2013 to 2016 while still serving in the US Army during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Gaetz also chastised Austin for working in the military to confront racism and white supremacy.

“The challenge that the US military faces is the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, not the threat of patriotism among those who wear uniform,” the Republican representative stated. “They aren’t the people we should be looking into and targeting. They are the people we should admire and respect.”

From 1975 to 2016, Austin was a member of the military. He was the vice chair of the US Army’s staff from January 2012 to March 2013, prior to gaining command of CENTCOM. From August 2009 until June 2010, he was also the director of the Joint Staff.

The Justice Department is apparently investigating Gaetz, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, to see if he had a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old and paid for the kid to travel with him.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, joined the congressman at the Iowa event as a fellow Trump supporter. This is a condensed version of the information.