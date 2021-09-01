Liz Cheney urges GOP leaders to condemn Madison Cawthorn’s “Bloodshed” remark.

Republican leadership should condemn Madison Cawthorn’s recent remarks about “bloodshed” and “rigged” elections, according to Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Cheney told a reporter on Wednesday that North Carolina’s freshman congressman is using “language that is intended to provoke violence.”

“I believe every member should denounce that, and I’d want to see Leader [Kevin] McCarthy condemn that and explain how dangerous it is,” Cheney said. CBS correspondent Zak Hudak reported on her remarks about Cawthorn.

Cheney was once the House’s No. 2 Republican, but she was forced to resign after questioning bogus promises regarding the 2020 election made by former President Donald Trump and others.

During a Republican rally in his home state on Sunday, Cawthorn proceeded to spread election-related lies. “There is nothing I would dread doing more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American,” he declared at one point.

“The things that we want to fight for, it doesn’t matter if our votes don’t count because you know if our electoral systems continue to be manipulated and stolen, it’ll only go to one place: bloodshed,” Cawthorn stated in his speech.

Cawthorn’s words were defended by a representative for the Republican legislator, who stated that Cawthorn was pushing for “no violence” over election issues.

In a statement, Cawthorn’s communications director Luke Ball said, “He fears others may erroneously pursue that road and strongly emphasizes that election integrity issues should be settled amicably and never through violence.”

Cawthorn also referred to the Capitol rioters awaiting charges for their role in the tragic January 6 insurgency as “political prisoners” in his speech.

“When are you going to summon us to Washington again?” a member of the audience said, to which Cawthorn replied, “We are actively working on that one.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who has publicly chastised Cawthorn for his remarks. In a tweet, the Illinois congressman called Cawthorn’s comments “crazy” and demanded that it be stopped.

In a blog post published on her website Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked the GOP for their silence on the matter.

