Liz Cheney should ‘join the Democrat Party,’ according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has chastised Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for speaking out against the House Minority Leader’s decision to pull GOP appointees from the January 6 committee.

The Georgia politician was reacting to Cheney’s press conference, in which he chastised Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for withdrawing his nominees from the commission entrusted with investigating the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy has given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an ultimatum not to reject Trump supporters. McCarthy had chosen five appointees. Jim Jordan (R-IN) and Jim Banks (R-IN) (R-OH).

McCarthy’s other candidates, Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Kelley Armstrong (R-ND), and Troy Nehls, were all approved by Pelosi (R-TX).

McCarthy removed his other three GOP appointees after Pelosi refused to shift her position on Jordan and Banks, claiming that Pelosi had “broken this institution.”

McCarthy had “attempted to keep the American people from understanding what happened, to impede this investigation,” Cheney told reporters on the steps of the US Capitol.

Greene, on the other hand, called Cheney’s press conference “disgraceful” in a tweet on Wednesday.

“She should just join the Democrat Party and be done with it.” Nancy Pelosi, I’m sure, would welcome her with open arms. She’s basically done it already,” she added. Cheney’s office has been approached for comment by this publication.

Today’s press briefing by Liz Cheney was a shame.

She should just join the Democrat Party and be done with it.

Nancy Pelosi, I’m sure, would welcome her with open arms.

She’s practically done it already.

July 21, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Cheney is the sole Republican on Pelosi’s list of eight nominees for the committee, which will conduct its first hearing on July 27.

Following the January 6 incident, the Wyoming lawmaker received flak from her party for her criticism of Trump and support to impeach him.

“There must be a nonpartisan probe…

Cheney backed Pelosi’s rejection of two of McCarthy’s candidates on Wednesday, saying, “That gets to the facts, wherever they may go.”

Cheney said Jordan “may well be a material witness” to the events that led to the uprising, whereas Banks had “disqualified himself.” This is a condensed version of the information.