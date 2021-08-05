Liz Cheney said her husband, Dick Cheney, is “very troubled” about the GOP.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney claimed her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, is concerned about the Republican Party’s direction, as she chastised her Republican colleagues for downplaying the January 6 Capitol brawl.

After her criticism of ex-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as his role in the ensuing U.S. Capitol riots, Cheney was removed from her position as House Republican conference chairperson.

During a Q&A at the Aspen Institute, Cheney described how she observed members of the SWAT team and Capitol police in riot gear sleeping against the walls of the Rotunda, weary from hand-to-hand combat with Trump supporters.

“I think it is abhorrent and indefensible when I hear my colleagues claim it was a gathering of tourists, when they say there was nothing to be afraid of, when Donald Trump says the audience was full of love,” she remarked on Wednesday.

Cheney is one of two Republicans on a House subcommittee looking into the Capitol incident, which recently heard testimony from law enforcement officers who fought the Trump supporters.

“When you look at my party’s response in the days, weeks, and now months afterward,” she added, “it’s very evident that there are some individuals who are willing to tolerate what I believe was a line that can never be crossed.”

She also complimented former Vice President Mike Pence for rejecting Trump’s push to reject the Electoral College votes as he presided over a joint session of Congress to certify them during the dinner hosted by Eric Schmidt, former chairman and CEO of Google.

“Vice President Pence is a hero for what he did that day,” she continued, “it would have been a very different outcome if he had succumbed to the pressure he was under, and he did not.”

She compared this year’s inauguration to the legally contested Republican presidential election victory in 2000, saying that regardless of political differences, a “peaceful transition of power is so sacred and necessary.”

When asked what guidance she had received from her, she replied, “I don’t know.” This is a condensed version of the information.