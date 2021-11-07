Liz Cheney associates the ‘False Flag’ claims of January 6 with the 9/11 ‘Inside Job’ theory.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, lambasted those claiming that a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6 was a “false flag” operation, equating the conspiracy theory to bogus allegations that the September 11 terrorist attacks were a “inside job.”

Cheney, a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump, is a member of the House select committee looking into the January 6 uprising. During an interview with Fox News Sunday on Sunday, the lawmaker called right-wing conspiracy theories about the assault “destructive.” She added suggestions that liberals or the “deep state” orchestrated the January 6 attack to set up Trump supporters were “completely false.”

“It’s the same sort of thing you hear from those who claim 9/11 was an inside job,” Cheney said.

“It’s un-American to promote lies like that—and they are lies.” “We have a responsibility that transcends partisanship,” she concluded. “An obligation that we all share, Democrats and Republicans alike, to ensure that we have a complete understanding of what happened that day and that those responsible are held accountable.” “And to call it a false flag operation, to spread those kinds of misinformation,” Cheney said, “is incredibly hazardous.”

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News personality, received flak in late October after promoting his new special program, Patriot Purge. The “real tale behind” January 6 was promised in the trailer. A show commenter speculated that the attack was a “false flag” operation.

Cheney immediately chastised Carlson and Fox News for airing the show.

“It appears that @FoxNews is providing a platform for @TuckerCarlson to spew the same type of misinformation that sparked violence on January 6.” The election was not rigged, and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation, as @FoxNews knows,” the lawmaker tweeted on October 28.

Carlson later defended his special, which premiered on Fox Nation on November 1st. He was offended by Cheney’s criticism.

“Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has just watched the trailer for the film she is so upset over,” the Fox News presenter remarked.

"What we found in the end bore no resemblance to what we found in the beginning," Carlson alleged.