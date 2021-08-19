Live Updates: The United States Capitol is on lockdown, and other buildings are being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Authorities have placed the US Capitol on lockdown and are evacuating the surrounding neighborhoods as they examine a “suspect car” near the Library of Congress.

People should stay away from the area as investigators investigate, according to the US Capitol Police Twitter account.

“We’re still looking into it. We are closely watching the situation and will update this account as soon as we have anything to share,” the account tweeted.

According to an Associated Press reporter, sources advised her that the car could contain explosives.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.