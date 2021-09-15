Live updates: Simone Biles and others will testify before Congress on the FBI’s Larry Nassar investigation.

The FBI’s handling of sexual assault charges against the team’s former doctor Larry Nassar will be the subject of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning.

Following the release of a damning investigation detailing the agency’s failings to investigate accusations against Nassar, who was convicted in January 2018 of assaulting ten juveniles and faces up to 175 years in prison, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman will speak out.

The report’s authors, FBI Director Christoper A. Wary and Inspector General Michael Horowitz, detailed how the FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond “with the urgency that the allegations required” and chastised agents for making “fundamental errors” once they started investigating, allowing Nassar to continue abusing young athletes for months.

