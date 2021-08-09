Live Updates: Schools, Cities, and States Fight Over Rules as the U.S. COVID cases are on the rise.

As the number of COVID cases in the United States rises as a result of the Delta variety, the argument over face masks has resurfaced across the country.

Executive orders and laws have blocked local governments and school districts in Florida and Texas from imposing new mask mandates, causing controversy.

Some cities, however, have gone through with mandates against the rulings.

When it is not practicable to maintain social distance, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that all of the city’s 22,000 employees will be compelled to wear masks inside city facilities.

This goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order from July, which states that “no government entity, including a county, city, school district, or public health authority,” as well as “any public or private entity that receives or will receive public funds,” can enact mandates requiring people to wear masks or get vaccinated.

Similarly, some Florida county school districts ignored Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask demands.

The City of Columbia, North Carolina, has established a mask mandate for students and teachers.

According to the State, the resolution affects 43 elementary schools, middle schools, and day cares in the city. During a press conference on Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster warned that the mandate violated North Carolina law and would not be upheld in court.

“I feel that mandate is in violation of state law,” McMaster stated. “State funds are not to be used to implement a mask mandate, according to state legislation. The personnel designated (in the city’s law) as those in charge of enforcing the mandate are, of course, paid in whole or in part with state funds.” Other state Republicans, including Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas, have also spoken out against the legislation.