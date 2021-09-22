Live updates on the US-Mexico border crisis: The crisis worsens when a “very, very large” number of Haitian migrants are released.

Thousands of migrants who had gathered at the Del Rio bridge in Texas were sent back by the Biden administration, which has increased deportation efforts along the US-Mexico border.

An estimated 10,000 migrants are still awaiting processing, many of them Haitians escaping violence and economic disaster after the country’s president was assassinated in July and a huge earthquake struck in August, destroying over 100,000 homes.

Them are sleeping amid enormous piles of garbage, and videos appear to show Border Patrol personnel using whips to send migrants back toward the bridge, raising humanitarian concerns. Former President Donald Trump said the border issue indicated the United States was becoming a “Third World Nation,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the scenes “very distressing.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Haitians are being discharged on a “very, very huge scale” in the United States.

According to the anonymous sources, many have been released with notifications to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, which requires less processing time from Border Patrol agents than demanding an appearance in immigration court.

If the reports are true, it will cast doubt on the Biden administration’s claims that individuals sleeping in border communities will be deported immediately.

The Department of Homeland Security has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Throughout Wednesday, this website will provide live updates on the US border issue…