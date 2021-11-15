Live updates on the US-China relationship: Biden and Xi will meet virtually, but the White House has low expectations.

The White House has set low expectations for a virtual meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping amid rising tensions over Taiwan and the COVID pandemic’s aftermath. It’s Biden’s first one-on-one meeting since taking office.

Officials said the two will talk about how to handle competition between the US and China, but no major announcements are expected to come out of the meeting. In an unusual move, the two leaders will not issue a joint statement, indicating poor relations between the two countries.

On Thursday, Xi warned against a return to Cold War-era policies.