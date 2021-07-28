Live Updates on the Tamarack Fire: Gavin Newsom and Steve Sisolak Tour Wildfire Damage in Nevada and California

According to a news release from Sisolak’s office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will visit some of the damage caused by the Tamarack Fire on Wednesday and meet with fire personnel for an update on the event.

Around 1:30 p.m. (EDT), the trip will begin at the shared state line area between California and Nevada south of Lake Tahoe.

According to the press release, “the two states have a long and close history of working together on emergency response measures, and the Tamarack Fire is no exception.”

The Tamarack Fire has grown to 106 square miles and damaged at least 23 structures since it was started by a lightning strike on July 4. The firefighters were helped by recent milder weather and rain, and earlier evacuation orders for around 2,000 people near the state boundary were removed this week.

Fire authorities warned, however, that the hot, dry weather that aided the fire’s quick spread might return.

Return to this website for additional information.