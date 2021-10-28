Live Updates on the Spending Bill: Progressive Democrats Take Aim at Moderates After Paid Leave Is Dropped.

Bitter squabbling among prominent Democrats has erupted when paid leave was removed from President Biden’s social spending plans, implying that many Americans will continue to have to choose between their jobs and caring for infants or elderly relatives.

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, in particular, have been accused by progressives of “bowing down to big pharma & corporate polluters” and claiming that their radical agenda is “being torpedoed by corporate lobbyists, billionaires, and coal company owners.”

On Thursday morning, Biden will address the House Democratic Caucus, urging progressives to support his bipartisan infrastructure program, which the party has threatened to torpedo if too much is conceded.

Democrats are accused by progressives of ‘bowing down to big pharma and corporate polluters.’

Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib have been outspoken in recent days amid heated talks over the funding package, but their latest omission of paid leave has enraged them.

We didn’t come to Congress to see our entire program sabotaged by corporate lobbyists, billionaires, and coal company owners hell-bent on screwing the American people.

It’s time to bring a bill to the floor that puts people ahead of businesses.

October 28, 2021 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN)

I will not sell out my district for a plan designed by the fossil fuel industry and championed by two Democratic senators who serve as cheerleaders for Big Pharma and corporate polluters.

October 28, 2021 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib)

Today will witness another round of tense negotiations between Democrats and President Biden, who is appealing with progressives to pass his infrastructure program.

