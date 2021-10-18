Live Updates on the Infrastructure Bill: Democrats Return to the Capitol for a Showdown Over Multi-Billion-Dollar Funding Packages

Today, Congress returns to Capitol Hill for a last struggle over two multibillion-dollar spending bills aimed at improving infrastructure and securing President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate will have only 10 legislative days to pass both the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act, a spending bill that was originally projected to cost around $3.5 trillion but is likely to be cut down to $2.2 trillion (or even lower) to gain wider support, before the October 31 deadline, despite a split within the party over the scope and final price tag.

The “hard infrastructure” bill, which includes funding for roads and highways, bridges, broadband development, water support, and airport projects, is among the major investments, while the “human” spending bill includes funding for climate change mitigation, Medicare expansion, and free two-year community college.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday.

Later this morning, lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill for a series of big debates on multibillion-dollar spending bills and debt ceilings, which might result in a government shutdown just before Christmas.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on The Washington Newsday’s liveblog on Monday.