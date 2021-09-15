Live Updates on the California Recall: Reaction as Gavin Newsom Celebrates a Resounding Victory Over Republican Opponents.

In a dispute over the state’s handling of the COVID outbreak and his commitment to voters, California Governor Gavin Newsom was soundly rejected in a recall election.

With more than two-thirds of the votes tabulated, Newsom has a commanding 30-point lead, with the majority of voters voting “no” on the question of whether or not to remove him from office. The Democrats have cast the election as a national fight for the party’s beliefs against the menace of “Trumpism.”

He framed the vote as a victory for science, women’s rights, and other liberal causes, and it ensured that the nation’s most populous state would remain in Democratic hands for the foreseeable future. Republican Larry Elder, who was aiming to succeed Newsom if the recall failed, has urged supporters to “be kind in defeat.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog.

Newsom expresses gratitude to voters for voting ‘yes to science.’

Californians voted NO on the recall and YES to… Science tonight.

Women’s rights are important.

The rights of immigrants.

The bare minimum.

The natural world.

This is our future.

We chose hope and development over pessimism and hate.

California, thank you.

September 15, 2021 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom)