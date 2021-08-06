Live Updates on the Andrew Cuomo Investigation: Attorneys for the Governor to Address Allegations

Three attorneys representing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will address the media on Friday afternoon in response to the state attorney general’s report alleging that the governor sexually assaulted 11 women at work.

Cuomo’s case will be presented by attorneys Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLC, Mitra Hormozi of Walden Mocht and Haran LLP, and Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC. The press conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. (EDT) and will be broadcast live on the governor’s website.

Despite the fact that Cuomo has denied all of the allegations, he might face criminal charges in four counties. A former Cuomo aide also filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff’s office on Friday, saying that the governor touched her at the Executive Mansion.

Following the report’s release, Glavin issued an 85-page response on Cuomo’s behalf, calling the conclusions “unfair and misleading.”

“Given the stress that comes with the job’s duties, the governor works hard to cultivate a strong sense of collegiality among his staff. In an effort to add collegiality and levity to their high-pressure and demanding roles, he is informal with his workers and banters with all employees, regardless of gender,” according to the statement.

“His interactions with others are not gender-based: he has hugged or kissed both male and female members of his staff,” the report continued.

Return to this website for additional information.